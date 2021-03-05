Cyberview’s webinar focuses on digital transformation amid Covid-19 pandemic

Cyberview held a live webinar series today, themed ‘Surviving a Pandemic: What it Means to Digitally Transform your Business’. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Cyberview Sdn Bhd, the tech hub developer of Cyberjaya, held a live webinar series today, themed ‘Surviving a Pandemic: What it Means to Digitally Transform your Business’.

In a statement today, Cyberview said the webinar aimed to highlight the challenges and opportunities faced by the smart mobility and property industries during the pandemic, as well as dive deeper into how digitalisation can propel the economy.

The speakers included Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) business digital adoption director Muhundhan Kamarapullai, Moovby chief executive officer Nik Muhammad Amin Nik Muhammad Kamil and NEXPlatform chief strategy officer Stephen Lim.

According to Muhundhan, the digital economy’s contribution to Malaysia’s gross domestic product was significant, at 19.1 per cent pre-pandemic, and is expected to increase to more than 20 per cent by year-end.

“Businesses need to embrace digitalisation and brick and mortar companies, especially, need to understand that technology is just an enabler.

“Leaders need to think big in their digital transformation efforts by first identifying and focusing on areas to improve and grow fast,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lim said data is the new currency of future businesses and it is crucial that companies learn how to utilise data to enhance their commercial and digital transformation strategies.

“In the wake of the pandemic, digital solutions and customer data solutions can help property players in their customer outreach and making informed decisions,” he said.

Lim also said that in its pandemic case studies, NEXPlatform, which provides smart data-driven property solutions for property developers and agencies, assisted one of Malaysia’s fastest-growing property developer to launch the nation’s first unit selection portal.

Within the first 30 minutes of the launch, 80 per cent of the property unit selection was done digitally, he said.

Correspondingly, Nik Muhammad Amin said businesses should embrace agility and challenge the status quo in the new normal, either by diversifying product offerings or exploring new market segments.

“Being a car-sharing platform, Moovby was impacted by the pandemic but we adapted quickly to launch new services that were in demand like Disinfection4U, a professional disinfection service.

“We also launched a new sub-brand called Unimoov, wherein we partnered with Universiti Teknologi Mara to encourage varsity students to share and rent cars from their surrounding communities,” he said. — Bernama