Bursa Malaysia extends gains at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― Bursa Malaysia extended its gains at mid-morning, but healthcare counters, including heavyweights glove makers continued to suffer from selling pressure following the start of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in the the country.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) leapt 12.05 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 1,569.60 from 1,557.55 at yesterday’s close.

The key index opened 9.35 points firmer at 1,566.90.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 625 to 350, while 421 counters were unchanged, 802 untraded and 71 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.55 billion units worth RM21.9 billion.

Over two-thirds of the 30 FBM KLCI constituents were in the green zone as investors picked up bargains in the battered blue-chips.

Gains in the heavyweights were led by Press Metal, which jumped 72 sen to RM9.67, while Maybank and CIMB bagged eight sen each to RM7.97 and RM4.29, respectively.

However, all rubber glove heavyweights continued enduring sell-off from investors, with Hartalega shrinking 26 sen to RM10.14, Supermax declining 16 sen to RM4.88, and Top Glove was two sen easier at RM5.21.

Similarly, pharmaceutical companies like Pharmaniaga and Duopharma also failed to gain traction from traders despite the kickoff of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme on Wednesday.

Top decliner Pharmaniaga slid 28 sen to RM4.12, and Duopharma, which was also among the top losers list, shed eight sen to RM3.11.

Meanwhile, top gainers were led by MPI, soaring RM2.74 to RM37.80, while Frontken accumulated 62 sen to RM5.92 and Vitrox was 54 sen firmer at RM17.74.

Active counters included Permaju Industries, which perked three sen to 18 sen, Fintec Global which inched up half-a-sen to 7.5 sen and Hiap Teck which added four sen to 44.5 sen.

Metronic Global and XOX eased half-a-sen each to 10 sen and nine sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index leapt 113.80 points to 11,596.92, the FBMT 100 Index strengthened 106.12 points to 11,280.38, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 143.79 points higher at 13,015.88.

The FBM 70 soared 221.38 points to 15,572.84 and the FBM ACE climbed 70.43 points to 10,891.52.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 126.68 points to 14,840.43, the Industrial Products and Services Index ticked up 4.42 points to 185.91, and the Plantation Index increased 54.58 points to 7,215,28.

The Healthcare Index dropped 45.95 points to 3,201.96. ― Bernama