RAM Sustainability launches new suites of ESG rating services

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — RAM Sustainability Sdn Bhd has launched R1ESGo, a new suite of rating services to benchmark industry and entity environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks to investors, banks and other stakeholders in the financial markets.

It said the sustainability services and ESG analytics provider said the R1ESGo ratings were risk-focused evaluations of the relevance and impact of an array of ESG factors on different industries and the relevant companies’ management of these risk factors.

It said the R1ESGo ratings were expressed through a scale of 15 risk bands, facilitating a granular and organised way for users to rank and track ESG risks for their portfolios and counterparties.

“The ratings are built on global standards but calibrated with RAM’s deep local insights for the domestic market,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chief executive officer Promod Dass said the ESG considerations were gaining prominence as regulators, investors and banks scrutinised the impact on both the market and their portfolios.

“The RAM group is committed to enhancing Malaysia’s ESG knowledge and practices by providing research and the relevant assessment tools to all stakeholders,” he added. — Bernama