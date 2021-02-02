AirAsia's grocery delivery service to tap Penang, Jakarta and Bangkok markets this year

AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said airasia fresh aimed to help merchants to sustain their businesses in these uncertain times in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — AirAsia Group plans to expand its grocery delivery service airasia fresh to Penang and other regional markets in Asean, including Jakarta and Bangkok this year.

Head of airasia fresh, Maybel Chan said the company is looking at welcoming more reputable and trusted merchants to join on board and work with AirAsia to realise this expansion plan.

She said merchants would be able to reap the benefits of AirAsia’s 75-million customer base throughout the region as well as its strong marketing support for promotion purposes, to name a few.

“We have the right (customer) base for you to reach out to when coming on board with us.

“We are not only in Malaysia, but across the region and we are focusing (only) on fresh category this is the area that we feel there are opportunities, therefore the whole infrastructure is building up towards that,” she told a press conference on the e-commerce service here today.

Meanwhile, AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the company aimed to help merchants to sustain their businesses in these uncertain times in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through airasia fresh, the company also intended to help create more job opportunities for those affected by the pandemic, he said.

“We also have many AirAsia staff such as cabin crew, pilots and others who have been re-purposed to be part of the Allstars Delivery Squad.

“This is part of our efforts to reinvigorate the local economy as 100 per cent of the merchants are Malaysian companies, and among the merchant list is our very own Ourfarm, which works directly with local farmers,” he said.

For now, airasia fresh has over 200 local merchants with over 3,000 products with delivery service to all over the Klang Valley.

According to Fernandes, airasia fresh is now offering a one-of-a-kind product called Fresh Pack where customers are given customisable options with very affordable prices and a wide variety of fresh produce to choose from, coupled with free delivery.

There are four types of Fresh Packs, namely vegetables, fruits, seafood and meat, he added. — Bernama