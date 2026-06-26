SHAH ALAM, June 26 — Tengku Putri Arafiah Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, the younger sister of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who died at her residence this morning, was laid to rest at the Shah Alam Royal Mausoleum here at about 3.30pm today.

Earlier, funeral prayers were held at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque after Friday prayers, led by Grand Imam Datuk Muhammad Farhan Wijaya.

Sultan Sharafuddin and the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah, attended the funeral prayers before witnessing the burial.

The Selangor ruler was accompanied by the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, at the burial.

Their Royal Highnesses also took part in the sprinkling of rose water after the talkin (reminder) was recited by Selangor Deputy Mufti Datuk Dr Miszairi Sitiris.

Among those in attendance were the Sultan’s younger brothers, Tengku Laksamana of Selangor Tengku Sulaiman Shah and Tengku Panglima Raja of Selangor Tengku Ahmad Shah, as well as the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

A source from the Selangor Palace confirmed that Tengku Putri Arafiah died at her residence in Section 12 here due to age-related illness. She was 72. — Bernama