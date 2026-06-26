SEPANG, June 26 — The Customs Department (Customs) has seized 72 servers containing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips, valued at an estimated RM52.9 million, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Free Trade Zone on suspicion of violating the Strategic Trade Act 2010.

KLIA Customs director Zulkifli Muhammad said the seizure was made during an inspection by a team from the KLIA Customs Department’s Enforcement Division at a warehouse in the KLIA Free Trade Zone at about 4.30pm on June 5.

“Preliminary investigations found that the servers were to be re-exported to a country in Asia.

“The servers were declared as ‘computer components’ to avoid detection by the authorities,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the syndicate is also believed to have used Malaysia as a transit point to ensure the servers could be exported to their final destination without facing any restrictions.

Zulkifli said all 72 servers had been seized for further investigation as they were suspected of being subject to transactions involving unlisted items and restricted activities under the Strategic Trade Act 2010.

Under directives issued by the Strategic Trade Secretariat (STS) of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti), any party intending to export, tranship or transit advanced AI chips must notify the STS at least 30 days in advance if they know or have reasonable grounds to suspect the chips may be used for restricted activities.

He said the freight forwarding company involved had been summoned to assist in the investigation, with the case being investigated under Section 12 of the Strategic Trade Act 2010.

In a separate case, Zulkifli said Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle 4,760 vape liquid cartridges suspected of containing methamphetamine, worth RM1.19 million, on June 10. The shipment was believed to have been destined for a neighbouring country.

“The syndicate declared the shipment as computer spare parts to mislead the authorities. Further inspection found the vape cartridges had been concealed inside computer casings before being shipped via a cargo service,” he said.

He said investigations are ongoing to identify those involved, as the sender is believed to have used a false address.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and so far, three employees of the freight forwarding company have been called in to assist with the investigation. — Bernama