Malaysian govt initiates administrative review on anti-dumping duties on steel coils imports

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The government will initiate an administrative review (sunset review) investigation on imports of the pre-painted, painted or colour coated steel coils (subject merchandise) originating or exported from China and Vietnam.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) said it had received a petition from CSC Steel Sdn Bhd, a domestic producer, requesting for an application of administrative review (sunset review) on the anti-dumping duties imposed on the subject merchandise from the alleged countries.

“The petitioner alleged that imports of subject merchandise originating or imported from China and Vietnam are being dumped at a price much lower than their domestic selling price and want the Malaysian government to continue the imposition of anti-dumping duties on the subject merchandise.

“The petitioner further claimed that imports from the alleged countries have increased and the domestic industry has suffered material injury,” Miti said in a statement today.

The ministry said in accordance with the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act, 1993 and its related Regulations, a final determination on the investigation will be made within 180 days from the date of initiation.

If the final determination is affirmative, the government will impose an anti-dumping duty at the rate that is necessary to prevent further injury to the domestic industry.

“In connection with this investigation, Miti will provide a set of questionnaires to interested parties (importers, foreign producers/exporters and trade associations).

“Other interested parties may request for the questionnaires no later than February 5,” it said, adding they may also provide additional supporting evidence to Miti before February 12.

The ministry said in the event that no response is received within the specified period, the government will make its final findings based on the best facts available. — Bernama