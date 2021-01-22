CGS-CIMB expects 1.6pc inflation hike this year

On risks to Malaysia’s economic outlook, it estimated a 0.7 per cent point reduction in the gross domestic product growth for every fortnight the movement control order (MCO) 2.0 is in effect. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — CGS-CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd expects the inflation rate to increase to 1.6 per cent in 2021, driven primarily by higher commodity prices.

In a research note today, the brokerage firm said higher food and oil prices have raised Malaysia’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) by 0.5 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) in December 2020, translating into a milder deflation of 1.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y).

Excluding fresh food and administered items, core inflation stayed at 0.7 per cent y-o-y and was flat m-o-m in December 2020.

For the full year, the CPI contracted 1.2 per cent y-o-y, the first annual deflation since 1969.

“Non-durable goods recorded a smaller deflation last month amid costlier prices of meat, milk, vegetables and cooking oil, among other food items, due to poor weather conditions.

The continued recovery in crude oil prices narrowed the decline in the fuel and lubricating index.

“This is a trend which we expect to continue in 2021, (thus) leading to a rebound in annual headline inflation to +1.6 per cent y-o-y,” it said.

CGS-CIMB expects inflation for durable goods to be milder at 2.3 per cent y-o-y against 2.4 per cent y-o-y in November 2020, and the inflation rate for semi-durable goods and services to remain steady.

On risks to Malaysia’s economic outlook, it estimated a 0.7 per cent point reduction in the gross domestic product growth for every fortnight the movement control order (MCO) 2.0 is in effect.

In addition, it believes that there is a good chance of further monetary policy easing by Bank Negara Malaysia.

“We project a 25 basis points reduction in the overnight policy rate to 1.50 per cent in the first half of this year,” it added. — Bernama