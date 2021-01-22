Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

As at 3.49pm, the benchmark FBM KLCI rose 5.58 points to 1,600.38. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trade higher at mid-afternoon with steady buying interest in selected heavyweights, particularly in mid- and small-capitalisation counters.

As at 3.49pm, the benchmark FBM KLCI rose 5.58 points to 1,600.38.

The index opened 1.26 points higher at 1,596.06 compared with 1,594.8 at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 582 to 511, while 434 counters were unchanged, 595 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.15 billion units worth RM3.62 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.05, Public Bank added 20 sen to RM21.76, and Top Glove improved 29 sen to RM6.31.

Meanwhile, PChem was down five sen to RM7.30 and Tenaga decreased eight sen to RM9.80.

Of the actives, K-Star Sports eased 3.5 sen to 22 sen, Dagang NeXchange decreased 10 sen to 24.5 sen, Dynaciate inched down half-a-sen to 11.5 sen, while Bioalpha improved 4.5 sen to 30.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 43.74 points to 11,577.11, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 40.52 points to 11,309.83, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 75.22 points higher at 13,060.9.

The FBM 70 rose 57.39 points to 14,879.91 and the FBM ACE increased 66.15 points to 10,790.61.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 11.74 points to 14,898.53, the Plantation Index decreased 7.28 points to 7,223.64, and the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.83 of-a-point to 177.06. — Bernama