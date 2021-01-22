Bank Negara’s international reserves at US$107.8b as of Jan 15

The logo of Bank Negara Malaysia is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves stood at US$107.8 billion (RM435.7 billion) as at Jan 15, 2021.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.7 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt.

The central bank said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$97.8 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.2 billion), gold (US$2.4 billion), and other reserve assets (US$5.0 billion).

The assets comprised gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs amounting to RM433.12 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM11.14 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM2.94 billion), loans and advances (RM17.53 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion), and other assets (RM20.28 billion).

The central bank added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM170.15 billion), currency in circulation (RM134.02 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM134.56 billion), federal government deposits (RM15.69 billion), other deposits (RM12.86 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM10.01 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.79 billion), and other liabilities (RM4.01 billion). — Bernama