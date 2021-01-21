Lazada: Thousands of online grocers well prepared for MCO 2.0

An employee is seen at the headquarters of Lazada Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur November 11, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Online shopping platform Lazada Malaysia said thousands of grocers are well prepared for the movement control order (MCO) 2.0 with over 10,000 grocery and essential assortments curated on its “Keep Calm and Shop from Home” page.

Chief business officer Sherry Tan said essential assortments on the page range from farm-to-table vegetables and cooking ingredients to daily necessities such as face masks, hand sanitisers, toiletries, and pet supplies.

“We stand alongside our business partners to serve the needs of customers who increasingly rely on us to deliver daily needs, evidenced by our grocery category’s daily average sales that increased over 170 per cent year-on-year across 2020,” she said in a statement today.

In addition, she said daily free shipping vouchers and discounts of up to 50 per cent are offered on Lazada’s “Keep Calm and Shop from Home” page.

“Selected fresh produce and chilled food merchants also provide same-day and 48-hour deliveries during MCO 2.0, enabling Malaysians to have their essentials delivered fast and fresh to their doorstep daily,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fully Fishery co-owner Lee Ka Seng said the grocer has been selling seafood on Lazada since the end of last year due to increasing demand for grocery items on the e-commerce platform, as well as the much-needed logistics support it provides to sellers.

“By joining Lazada, we are able to continue leveraging our strength in live streaming through its in-app LazLive feature, while also offers seamless 24-hour and 48-hour deliveries to households,” he said.

D Mart founder Dylan Lee said he was guided by Lazada’s intuitive e-commerce tools, such as the Lazada University comprehensive training module, which enabled his business to flourish.

“Today, regardless of the re-implementation of the MCO, I am more prepared to tap into the e-commerce growth.

“After joining Lazada Malaysia, I was able to switch my business model and started selling fresh produce online during the first MCO last year,” he said.

In conjunction with the Chinese New Year festivities, Lazada Malaysia will be coming up with the “Lazada CNY Sale” from January 25-27 for unbeatable deals on yee sang, abalones, cheongsams, home decorations, and other local favourites. — Bernama