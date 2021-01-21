Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 745 to 317, while 435 counters were unchanged, 624 untraded and 30 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trend lower at mid-afternoon, with apparent selling in small and mid-sized capitalisation shares.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 3.71 points to 1,597.83.

The index opened 6.89 points higher at 1,608.43 compared with Wednesday’s close of 1,601.54.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 745 to 317, while 435 counters were unchanged, 624 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.54 billion units worth RM2.63 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained two sen to RM8.11 and Public Bank added 24 sen to RM21.56.

Meanwhile, PetChem shed 18 sen to RM7.36, Tenaga eased four sen to RM9.92 and Top Glove was nine sen lower at RM6.05.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange added 3.5 sen to 26 sen, HPP improved 16.5 sen to 87.5 sen, AT Systematization and Fintec Global rose half-a-sen each to 18 sen and eight sen, respectively, while Lambo was flat at three sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 37.79 points to 11,556.87, the FBMT 100 Index was 29.73 points lower at 11,292.13, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 63.01 points weaker at 13,018.35.

The FBM 70 dropped 52.75 points to 14,857.82 and the FBM ACE fell 34.61 points to 10,815.77.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 21.75 points to 14,898.18, the Plantation Index rose 22.35 points to 7,265.14, while the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.93 points to 177.83. — Bernama