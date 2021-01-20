Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 546 to 376, while 444 counters were unchanged, 739 untraded and 12 others suspended. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Bursa Malaysia remained on an uptrend at mid-morning, with buys in selected heavyweights particularly in the financial services counters.

At 11.02am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 11.14 points to 1,613.02 from 1,601.88 at yesterday’s close.

Total volume stood at 2.23 billion units worth RM1.45 billion

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Top Glove added eight sen each to RM8.18 and RM6.21, respectively, Public Bank increased 34 sen to RM21.24, PChem gained four sen to RM7.55, and Tenaga was flat at RM10.00.

Of the actives, HPP, which made its debut today, rose 19.5 sen to 55.5 sen, while DGB Asia eased four sen to 13.5 sen, Vizione decreased 4.5 sen to 26 sen and KTG retreated half-a-sen to 26 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index climbed 77.18 points to 11,657.7, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 73.61 points to 11,383.87, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 68.22 points to 13,171.57.

The FBM 70 increased 77.04 points to 14,917.89 and the FBM ACE was 108.13 points better at 10,902.5.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index picked up 143.56 points to 14,905.77, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.78 of-a-point to 179.79 and the Plantation Index improved 39.0 points to 7,328.43. — Bernama