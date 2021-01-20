Bank Negara maintains OPR at 1.75pc

The logo of Bank Negara Malaysia is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Bank Negara Malaysia maintained the Overnight Policy Rate at 1.75 per cent at its first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today.

In a statement today, the central bank’s MPC considered the stance of monetary policy to be appropriate and accommodative, while remaining committed to utilise its policy levers as appropriate to create enabling conditions for a sustainable economic recovery.

“Given the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, the stance of monetary policy going forward will be determined by new data and information, and their implications on the overall outlook for inflation and domestic growth,” said BNM. — Bernama