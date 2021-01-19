Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers edged past gainers 467 to 448, while 440 counters were unchanged, 741 untraded and 13 others suspended. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Bursa Malaysia remained on an uptrend at mid-morning, supported by buying activities in selected heavyweights, particularly the financial services counters.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.35 points to 1,612.87 from 1,609.52 at yesterday’s close.

However, on the broader market, losers edged past gainers 467 to 448, while 440 counters were unchanged, 741 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.6 billion units worth RM1.56 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added 11 sen to RM8.41, PetChem added six sen to RM7.34, while Public Bank and Tenaga were flat at RM20.98 and RM10.08, respectively.

Conversely, Top Glove receded four sen to RM6.30.

Of the actives, Vsolar and KTG were flat at four sen and 27 sen, respectively, while ARB improved 2.5 sen to 30 sen and PNE PCB eased two sen to 36 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 16.17 points to 11,645.13, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 16.11 points to 11,371.92, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 11.01 points to 13,182.81.

The FBM 70 eased 8.09 points to 14,859.97 and the FBM ACE was 47.97 points better at 10,936.33.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 48.56 points to 14,850.8, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.62 of-a-point to 178.86 and the Plantation Index improved 24.61 points to 7,323.92. — Bernama