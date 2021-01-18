Short-term rates close stable on BNM’s operations

Bank Negara earlier called for a RM26.7 billion conventional money market tender. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

The liquidity in the conventional system fell to RM26.71 billion from RM29.42 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it slipped to RM18.51 billion from RM23.05 billion.

Earlier today, BNM conducted one conventional money market tender, two Qard tenders and a reverse repo tender.

At 4 pm, the central bank called for a RM26.7 billion conventional money market tender and a RM18.5 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.73 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.81 per cent and 1.86 per cent, respectively. — Bernama