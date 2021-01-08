Bank Negara’s international reserves at US$107.6b as at Dec 31

In a statement today, BNM said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.6 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$107.6 billion (RM434.5 billion0 as at December 31, 2020, compared with US$105.7 billion as at December 15, 2020.

In a statement today, BNM said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.6 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt.

“The reserves level has taken into account the quarterly foreign exchange revaluation changes,” it said.

The central bank said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$99.7 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs; US$1.2 billion), gold (US$2.4 billion), and other reserve assets (US$2.9 billion).

It said the assets comprised gold and foreign exchange and other reserves including SDRs amounting to RM432.24 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM11.14 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM2.99 billion), loans and advances (RM17.52 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion), and other assets (RM19.84 billion).

The central bank added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million); reserves (RM170.45 billion); currency in circulation (RM130.42 billion); deposits by financial institutions (RM146.03 billion), federal government deposits (RM3.65 billion), other deposits (RM15.05 billion); Bank Negara papers (RM9.61 billion); allocation of SDRs (RM7.79 billion); and other liabilities (RM4.81 billion). — Bernama