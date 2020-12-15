India imports 333,383 tonnes of CPO from Malaysia in November

The country’s overall palm oil imports from Malaysia last month included 9,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palm olein and 10,000 tonnes of crude palm kernel oil. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 — India imported 333,383 tonnes of crude palm oil (CPO) from Malaysia in November, representing about 56 per cent of its total CPO imports, according to latest industry data.

The country’s overall palm oil imports from Malaysia last month included 9,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palm olein and 10,000 tonnes of crude palm kernel oil.

The volume of CPO imports amounted to 589,268 tonnes in India’s total edible oil imports of more than one million tonnes in November, according to the Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India data for December 15.

Overall edible oil imports during the month showed a decline of almost 12 per cent from October.

With the reduction of import duty on CPO from 37.5 per cent to 27.5 per cent, SEA expects bigger palm oil imports in the coming months.

Palm oil’s share in Indian vegetable imports in November was 57 per cent while the remainder comprised soybean, sunflower and rapeseed oils. — Bernama