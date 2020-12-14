Top Glove spends RM3.63, to buy back 576,900 shares

Today marks the third time that Top Glove has repurchased its own shares in December. — Picture courtesy of Top Glove Corporation

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Top Glove Corporation Bhd has spent RM3.63 million to buy back 576,900 shares at RM6.30 apiece today.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the world's largest rubber glove maker said the share buyback this time had raised its net outstanding treasury shares to 178.36 million, equivalent to a 2.18 per cent stake.

Today marks the third time that Top Glove has repurchased its own shares in the month of December.

On Dec 1, the company spent RM49.93 million to buy back 7.41 million shares at between RM6.69 and RM6.79 per unit, and repurchased 10.35 million shares priced at between RM6.70 and RM6.86 per share the following day.

Earlier on, Top Glove had spent RM802.55 million in November and RM354.74 million in September on its share buyback exercises.

Top Glove closed 60 sen lower at RM6.30 today. — Bernama