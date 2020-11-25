Malaysia’s October CPI declines 1.5pc from last year, data shows

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said out of 552 items covered in CPI, 337 items showed an increase in October 2020 compared with October 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Malaysia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined 1.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 120.2 in October 2020 from 122.0 in the same month last year, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the decrease in the overall index was attributed to the decline in transport (-10.2 per cent), housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuels (-3.0 per cent), and clothing & footwear (-0.4 per cent) which contributed 41.6 per cent to overall weight.

“Out of 552 items covered in CPI, 337 items showed an increase in October 2020 compared with October 2019. On the contrary, 150 items declined while 65 items were unchanged.

“Based on the performance of 552 items by category of goods and services, non-durable goods (296 items) is a category that experienced the most price increased with 208 items, 73 items decreased and 15 items were unchanged compared to services, semi-durable goods and durable goods,” he added.

Nevertheless, food & non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.5 per cent to 135.3 as compared to 133.3 in corresponding month of 2019.

This group contributes 29.5 per cent of CPI weight. Similarly, miscellaneous goods & services inclined by 2.8 per cent, followed by education (0.7 per cent) and alcoholic beverages & tobacco (0.5 per cent).

Mohd Uzir said the CPI without fuel shows a positive rate of 0.1 per cent in October 2020 compared to October 2019. CPI without fuel covers all goods and services except unleaded petrol RON95, unleaded petrol RON97 and diesel.

“The average price of unleaded petrol RON95 in October 2020 decreased to RM1.67 per litre as compared to RM2.08 in October 2019.

“In addition, the average price of unleaded petrol RON97 decreased to RM1.97 per litre compared to RM2.66, while the average price of diesel declined to RM1.72 per litre from RM2.18 in the corresponding month of the preceding year,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said the core index rose 0.8 per cent in October 2020 compared to the same month in 2019.

Among the major groups that influenced the increase were miscellaneous goods & services (2.8 per cent), food & non-alcoholic beverages (1.3 per cent), housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuels (0.9 per cent), and education (0.7 per cent).

Core index excludes most volatile items of fresh food, as well as administered prices of goods and services, he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir said CPI for the period of January to October 2020 decreased 1.0 per cent as compared to the same period in 2019.

“The decrease was attributed by transport (-10.0 per cent), housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuels (-1.5 per cent) and clothing & footwear (-0.8 per cent).

“Although y-o-y CPI decreased, the CPI on a monthly basis increased by 0.1 per cent compared to September 2020. The increase was attributed by alcoholic beverages & tobacco (0.1 per cent), recreation services & culture (0.1 per cent), and health (0.1 per cent).

The index for all states decreased between -0.8 to -2.3 per cent in October 2020 compared to October 2019. The highest decrease was recorded by Melaka (-2.3 per cent), Sabah and Labuan Federal Territory (-2.3 per cent), and Kedah and Perlis (-2.3 per cent). It was followed by Sarawak (-2.1 per cent), Johor (-2.1 per cent) and Negri Sembilan (-2.0 per cent).

However, all states registered an increase in the index of food & non-alcoholic beverages. The highest increase was recorded by Selangor and Putrajaya (2.4 per cent), followed by Pahang (1.8 per cent), Terengganu (1.7 per cent), Perak (1.7 per cent), and Negri Sembilan (1.6 per cent). — Bernama