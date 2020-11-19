Bursa Malaysia remains in negative territory at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon, as selling activities that emerged in selected consumer products and financial services counters put further pressure on the local index, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 19.56 points to 1,585.19 after opening 8.96 points weaker at 1,595.79.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 687 to 432, while 448 counters were unchanged, 603 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 6.79 billion shares worth RM2.78 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank slipped 22 sen to RM8.01, Public Bank declined 66 sen to RM18.40, and Top Glove erased 12 sen to RM6.89, while TNB added eight sen to RM11.34 and Petronas Chemicals rose three sen to RM6.78.

Of the actives, AT Systematization and VSolar eased half-a-sen each to 20 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively, while Kanger and Xidelang were flat at 19.5 sen and 8.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, FBM ACE lifted 140.72 points to 11,228.82, while FBM Emas Index lost 114.38 points to 11,400.11, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 121.47 points to 11,181.77 and the FBM 70 slid 94.26 points to 14,631.

Meanwhile, the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 41.75 points to 13,126.59.

The Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.34 of-a-point to 158.65, the Plantation Index shed 5.85 points to 7,349.30, and the Financial Services Index fell 380.15 points to 13,984.46. — Bernama