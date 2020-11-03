Perodua sets new monthly sales record

Perodua launched the latest version of 2020 Bezza in Kuala Lumpur today, January 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) continued to achieve record monthly sales with 26,852 cars sold in October, just after setting an all-time monthly sales record of 25,035 units in the previous month.

President and chief executive officer, Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said these achievements were accomplished under the new standard operating procedure (SOP) followed by Perodua and their partners — including working from home and mandatory testing for those in red zones — on top of the original SOP introduced in May.

“With the commitment of the suppliers, our authorised dealers were able to sell more vehicles and more importantly, ensure our customers’ happiness as their Perodua vehicles were delivered in the best possible time,” he said in a statement today.

He said Perodua sold 8,052 Myvis, 6,738 Axias, 6,895 Bezzas, 3,193 Aruz and 1,974 Alzas in October, and the top three models remain Malaysia’s best-selling cars so far this year.

“In September, we sold more vehicles in a month than in our entire 27-year history and now, we have gone even further.

“This milestone is important to us in many ways; it underscores our commitment towards delivering our vehicles to their rightful owners as fast as possible while at the same time doing our part to rejuvenate the automotive eco-system,” he said.

Zanial Abidin said in October alone Perodua purchased some RM600 million worth of parts from local suppliers, thus creating an enormous economic multiplier effect on the local auto eco-system, which has also been impacted by the pandemic.

He said the automotive eco-system included direct and indirect sectors, such as automotive component suppliers, authorised dealers, stockists, agencies and contractors.

“Indirect, yet crucial partners include financial institutions such as banks and insurance companies.

“In terms of production capacity, we are on average at 98 per cent in October 2020 with 26,362 vehicles — which is also our highest-ever monthly production figure — produced at our manufacturing facilities here in Sungai Choh (Selangor),” he said.

Meanwhile, to further reward its customers, Perodua is introducing a cash redemption of up to RM1,500 for the Perodua Aruz (terms and conditions apply) throughout November, on top of the current tax exemption amount.

The company is also offering cash rebates of up to RM2,000 for its pre-owned vehicles until December 31, 2020. This offer is only available at the Perodua Kuala Lumpur sales outlet located on Jalan Pahang, Kuala Lumpur.

— Bernama