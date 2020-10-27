Bursa Malaysia wraps up morning session on higher note

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.5 points to 1,500.16 after opening 2.50 points lower at 1,492.11. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― Bursa Malaysia wrapped the morning session on a higher note as the market rebounded on bargain hunting as well as easing political tension.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.5 points to 1,500.16 after opening 2.50 points lower at 1,492.11.

Gainers overtook losers at 552 against 342, while 419 counters were unchanged, 867 untraded and 42 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.63 billion units worth RM1.90 billion.

“Healthcare (index) will continue to be driven by glove and pharma counters, while technology (index) will continue to track global trends,” said an analyst.

The healthcare and technology indices increased by 2.18 per cent and 1.57 per cent, respectively, while ACE stocks inched up by 0.85 per cent.

Hartalega and Top Glove emerged as the top composite index contributors, rising by 68 sen and 21 sen to RM18.36 and RM8.91, respectively.

Together with Supermax, the glove counters were among the top gainers during the early trading session, boosting the healthcare index, followed by Malaysian Pacific and KESM which contributed to the rise in the technology index.

Supermax added 51 sen to RM9.72, Malaysian Pacific rose RM1.10 to RM22.90 and KESM climbed 38 sen to RM8.60.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 57.44 points to 10,866.99, the FBMT 100 Index was 55.12 points higher at 10,674.66 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 95.23 points to 13,038.76.

The FBM 70, meanwhile, rose 134.65 points to 14,330.61 and the FBM ACE was 86.97 points stronger at 10,310.44.

The Financial Services Index inched up 6.15 points to 12,312.63, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.30 of-a-point higher at 144.53, while the Plantation Index slipped 16.49 points to 6,943.88. ― Bernama