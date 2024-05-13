KUALA NERUS, May 13 — The Islamic Education curriculum at Community Development Department (Kemas) kindergartens nationwide will be further strengthened with a new learning module involving the introduction of the 40 Hadiths of Imam al-Nawawi.

MARA chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the teaching of the hadith collection will be first introduced at 4,145 selected kindergartens this June, before being expanded in stages to all 10,840 Kemas kindergartens nationwide next year.

Asyraf Wajdi said the new learning module will utilise a concise and easily understandable book published by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), in collaboration with Kemas and Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA).

“This initiative is in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s aspiration to inculcate and promote Imam Al-Nawawi’s collection of hadiths,” he said after launching the book at UniSZA here today.

Advertisement

Asyraf Wajdi said it is also in line with the Kemas pre-tahfiz kindergarten programme carried out by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) starting this year.

“Before that, the teachers involved in this initiative will also undergo training on the new module,” he said.

Asyraf Wajdi said the new learning module is aimed to shape the personality, character, and morals of the Muslim community in this country, from an early stage.

Advertisement

He said that the module can also help prevent the emergence of extreme, shallow, and non-fundamental Islamic thoughts among the community.

“If we look at the book, it is very easy to understand because it is concise and simple. It’s not about memorising it, but about practising and making it a lifestyle. I believe this module can be presented in various forms such as games and songs to attract the interest of preschool students,” he said.

Asyraf Wajdi also expressed his intention to propose for similar module to be introduced at over 300 MARA institutions, including the MARA Junior Science College and GiatMARA. — Bernama