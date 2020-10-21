Mah Sing starts additional piling works for Phase 1 of glove factory in Klang

Mah Sing said the first six production lines were expected to be ready for operation as early as the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, followed by another six production lines by the following quarter. — Picture via Facebook/Mah Sing Group

KUALA LUMPURM Oct 21 — Mah Sing Group Bhd has begun additional piling works to accommodate 12 units of new, high-speed glove dipping machines at its glove manufacturing factory in Kapar, Klang.

In a statement today, Mah Sing said the piling works were expected to be completed by November, followed by installation of the machinery.

These 12 production lines, under Phase 1 of Mah Sing’s ambitious diversification into gloves, had a maximum production capacity of up to 3.68 billion pieces of gloves per annum, it said.

“While Mah Sing has 40 years of experience in plastic manufacturing and exports to 45 countries, the glove business would primarily be managed by a professional team with experience in glove manufacturing.

“Mah Sing would be able to tap into its expertise and know-how of its regional plastic business in order to synergise with the glove business,” the company said.

It said the first six production lines were expected to be ready for operation as early as the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, followed by another six production lines by the following quarter.

Meanwhile, the company is also targeting a second phase (Phase 2) expansion plan, which includes exercising the option to take up the other portion of the Kapar factory (built-up of about 287,500 square feet) and accommodating another 12 new production lines.

“The Phase 2 expansion is targeted to happen when demand outstrips supply for Phase 1.

“At this juncture, Mah Sing Healthcare Sdn Bhd has secured letters of intent from several prospective customers and the orders have already exceeded the estimated maximum capacity for both phases,” it said.

Mah Sing added that the new glove business, targeting the export market, allowed the group to ride on the booming glove manufacturing segment and further strengthen its manufacturing division, which is currently focusing on the plastic business. — Bernama