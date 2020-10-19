Malaysia Pavilion initiates a platform for local companies to penetrate global markets

The shopping mall group added that it will host 26 weekly thematic business programmes during the world expo. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Malaysia Pavilion said that local businesses will be able to access global markets through its weekly business programmes at Expo 2020 Dubai starting from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022.

The shopping mall group added that it will host 26 weekly thematic business programmes during the world expo where local companies can participate in showcases, business matching sessions, forums and talks for free through 200 showcase booths.

“We are reaching out to companies looking to expand their business and to export, to be part of our business delegation at Expo 2020,” Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC) Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor said in a statement today.

He added that local companies can start getting information about the platform by visiting virtual.igem.my and visiting the Malaysia Pavilion booth at the International Hall of the virtual International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2020 from today until October 23.

Shamsul claimed that IGEM 2020 is a good platform for advertising Expo 2020 Dubai as it will increase the chance for local businesses to penetrate global markets as the event will have over 100 exhibitor booths from 22 countries and a targeted 10,000 visitors.

He added that Malaysia has targeted more than 200 local companies to be part of its business delegation for the weekly programmes held in the Pavilion as well as other venues in Dubai.

“Malaysia Pavilion is leveraging Virtual IGEM to reach out to collaborators and buyers for our products and services at Expo 2020. All are welcomed to visit our Malaysia Pavilion booth at Virtual IGEM 2020 and be part of our journey at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“We will bring the best of our sustainable industries to Expo 2020 where we will also showcase our Malaysian cultures, heritage and cuisines to visitors.

“It will be a non-stop event of serious business and trade talks, networking, dialogues on sustainability issues, showcases and exciting performances at the Malaysia Pavilion themed ‘Energising Sustainability’,” said Shamsul who is also project director for Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The 26 weekly programmes will be helmed by by 22 ministries, five state governments and 39 agencies with facilitation by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) and Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and will cover the six clusters of Science, Technology, Innovation and Environment; Trade and 4th Industrial Revolution; Health, Education, Tourism & Digital Economy; Entrepreneurship & Energy; Agriculture, Agricommodity & Water and Sustainability Week.