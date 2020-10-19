Foreign selling continues, RM237.09m disposed of last week

Foreign investors remained as net sellers on Bursa Malaysia for the week ended October 16. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Foreign investors remained as net sellers on Bursa Malaysia for the week ended October 16, disposing of RM237.09 million worth of local equities — a significantly higher outflow compared to RM28.38 million outflow recorded in the previous week.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said the latest figures has brought foreign investors’ net selling on Bursa Malaysia to RM809.38 million so far this month; and RM22.59 billion year-to-date.

In a research note today, it said on Monday last week, foreign investors bought RM38.97 million net of local equities, with retailers and local institutions as net sellers and net buyers at RM67.94 million and RM29.38 million, respectively.

“However, this inflow was negated as the week went by, with net selling onwards since Wednesday.

“The largest outflow was on Friday at RM151.45 million and smallest outflow was on Thursday at RM47.56 million,” said MIDF Research.

It also noted that after three consecutive weeks as net sellers, retailers became net buyers last week, purchasing RM133.15 million worth of equities; while local institutions remained as net buyers for the fourth consecutive week at RM103.96 million net.

The research house said this could potentially be a sign of the return of retailers’ buying appetite.

It added that among the South-east Asian markets, Indonesia recorded the least amount of foreign net outflow last week, while Thailand experienced the biggest outflow. — Bernama