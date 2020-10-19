FGV shares gain 1.8pc on Perspective Lane’s bid to become shareholder

Shares of FGV Holdings Bhd were higher in early trade today following the expression of interest from Perspective Lane (M) Sdn Bhd. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Shares of FGV Holdings Bhd were higher in early trade today following the expression of interest from Perspective Lane (M) Sdn Bhd’s (PLSB) to be a shareholder in the plantation company via an injection of plantation assets.

PLSB is a wholly-owned unit of Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Albukhary’s privately-held Restu Jernih Sdn Bhd.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia last week, FGV said it will explore and evaluate PLSB’s proposal to be potentially its largest shareholder.

It shall make further announcements if there are any further material developments in respect of the matter.

At 10.17am, shares of FGV rose two sen, or 1.80 per cent, to RM1.13 with 1.70 million shares transacted. — Bernama