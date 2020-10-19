Bursa Malaysia extends earlier gains to stay positive at mid-morning

Market breadth remained positive with gainers leading losers 554 to 332, while 420 counters were unchanged, 835 untraded and 23 others suspended. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Bursa Malaysia has extended its earlier gains to trade higher at mid-morning, in line with the positive performance of its regional peers and driven by the buying momentum in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 9.90 points to 1,513.74 from 1,503.84 at Friday’s close.

The market barometer opened 3.37 points higher at 1,507.21.

Market breadth remained positive with gainers leading losers 554 to 332, while 420 counters were unchanged, 835 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.16 billion units worth RM1.98 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM7.16, Top Glove jumped 28 sen to RM9.53, Hartalega surged 20 sen to RM18.58, TNB advanced four sen to RM10.04 while Public Bank slipped two sen to RM15.84.

Of the actives, Mlabs improved one sen to four sen, Luster Industries went up 2.5 sen to 20 sen, VSolar earned half-a-sen to four sen, Lambo increased one sen to four sen and Mah Sing was 20.5 sen higher at RM1.15.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index climbed 71.06 points to 11,009.13, the FBMT 100 Index rose 62.92 points to 10,803.14 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 109.03 points to 13,249.64.

The FBM 70 added 55 points to 14,626.71 and the FBM ACE expanded 87.53 points to 11,059.41.

The Financial Services Index added 8.92 points to 12,418.59, the Plantation Index perked 21.68 points to 6,880.19, while the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 2.57 points to 146.17. — Bernama