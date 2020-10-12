MPOB: Crude palm oil stocks up 0.40pc in September

MPOB said processed palm oil stocks rose by 2.24 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to 790,410 tonnes during the month from 773,070 in August. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Malaysia’s crude palm oil (CPO) stocks increased by 0.40 per cent to 934,710 tonnes in September from 930,990 tonnes in the preceding month, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said in its report on the industry’s performance for the month of September.

It said processed palm oil stocks rose by 2.24 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to 790,410 tonnes during the month from 773,070 in August.

During the month under review, CPO production rose 0.32 per cent m-o-m to 1.87 million tonnes from 1.86 million tonnes previously, while palm kernel output was 1.39 per cent higher at 466,080 tonnes from August’s production of 459,679 tonnes, it added.

The MPOB said palm oil exports added 1.88 per cent m-o-m to 161 million tonnes versus 1.58 million tonnes previously, while oleochemical exports slipped 1.07 per cent m-o-m to 237,617 tonnes from 240,196 tonnes earlier.

August’s biodiesel exports jumped 59.54 per cent m-o-m to 39,367 tonnes compared with 24,675 tonnes, previously, while palm kernel oil exports up 31.58 per cent to 134,714 tonnes versus 102,379 tonnes in the preceding month.

The MPOB said exports of palm kernel cake increased 3.35 per cent m-o-m to 255,773 tonnes from 247,489 tonnes previously. — Bernama