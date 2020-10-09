Bursa Malaysia overall remains higher, KLCI pares down earlier losses

On the broader market, gainers powered above losers 542 to 325, while 399 counters were unchanged, 881 untraded and 40 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Bursa Malaysia’s overall tone remained on a positive note as the morning session wraps, while the main index; the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLC (FBM KLCI) pared down earlier losses.

At 12.30pm, FBM KLCI remained marginally lower at 1,518.84 after slipping 0.59 of-a-point from yesterday’s close of 1,519,74.

On the broader market, gainers powered above losers 542 to 325, while 399 counters were unchanged, 881 untraded and 40 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.27 billion units worth RM1.55 billion.

Energy counters emerged as the top gainer for the morning session with 27 counters recording gains on the main market, pushing the index up 1.78 per cent.

On the heavyweight, Maybank slipped four sen to RM7.26, Top Glove slightly rebounded one sen to RM8.81, Public Bank erased two sen to RM15.98, and Petronas Gas dropped 54 sen to RM16.40.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slightly increased 2.62 points to 10,960.79 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 22.32 points higher at 13,086.03.

The FBM 70 inched up 11.68 points to 14,374.88, the FBMT 100 Index weakened 0.95 of-a-point to 10,781.88 points and the FBM ACE leaped 44.94 points to 10,530.62.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 44.83 points lower at 12,535.33, the Plantation Index added 17.78 points to 7,049.10, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.08 of-a-point stronger at 141.26. — Bernama