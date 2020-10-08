Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation enters strategic partnerships to develop state’s digital economy

SDEC said its MoU with Huawei Technologies would be on the development of the SDEC-Huawei Hybrid Cloud Platform while the MoA with MYNIC would see a collaboration on small and medium enterprise digitalisation and building local digitalisation services in Sarawak. — AFP pic

KUCHING, Oct 8 — Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC), a state-owned company to lead the state’s digital economy initiatives implementation, is collaborating with strategic partners to develop the state’s digital economy.

SDEC said it virtually signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Huawei Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd and memoranda of agreements (MoA) with MYNIC Bhd and Xperanti Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd.

“The virtual MoA/MoU signing is one of the first in Sarawak which utilised SDEC’s Cloud Conference Solution, a remote signing platform and digital conference apps,” it said in a statement today.

Representing SDEC was its chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani and chief executive officer (CEO) Sudanoto Osman while Huawei Technologies was represented by its vice-president (cloud and AI business group) Lim Chee Siong, MYNIC by its CEO Datuk Hasnul Fadhly Hasan and Xperanti Solutions by its CEO Vicks Kanagasingam.

SDEC said its MoU with Huawei Technologies would be on the development of the SDEC-Huawei Hybrid Cloud Platform while the MoA with MYNIC would see a collaboration on small and medium enterprise digitalisation and building local digitalisation services in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Xperanti Solutions would collaborate with SDEC to set up the first testbed in Sarawak for Internet of things (IoT) deployment and research and development on complementary technology.

Besides the virtual signing sessions, SDEC said it also signed an MoU with Merdeka Waterfront Hotel Sdn Bhd, represented by its executive director Datuk Steve Ng Thian Yew, to develop an integrated digital hotel management system.

It added that another MoA was signed between SDEC and ARX Media Sdn Bhd, represented by its director Lim Jim Hong, to collaborate on software development for check-in application via facial recognition methods. — Bernama