Ringgit closes higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar today, in line with the steady crude oil prices, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local currency was traded at 4.1500/1550 versus the greenback, compared with 4.1550/1600 at yesterday’s closing.

At the time of writing, Brent crude oil improved 1.5 per cent to US$42.62 (RM177) per barrel.

Meanwhile, OANDA senior market analyst, Edward Moya said the tweet by the United States President Donald Trump that ended stimulus talks yesterday had harsh repercussions for him.

“(He is) trailing significantly in the polls, (so) punishing the airlines and small businesses was not an optimal strategy.

“No one is doubting that the economy needs help, so yesterday’s halting of stimulus talks was poorly received by Americans,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0553/0592 from 3.0567/0608 yesterday, but slid against the British pound at 5.3630/3699 from 5.3529/3610.

The local currency improved against the euro to 4.8796/8863 from 4.8854/8930 yesterday, and appreciated versus the yen to 3.9155/9209 from 3.9161/9219 previously. — Bernama