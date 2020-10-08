Govt sets up one-stop centre at Mida to facilitate business travellers’ entry

Mida said the OSC which commenced operations on October 2, 2020 will evaluate and approve applications by eligible business travellers to enter Malaysia for trade and investment purposes. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The government has established a one-stop centre (OSC) managed by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), to further cement the country’s position as a preferred destination for foreign direct investments (FDIs).

“These travellers will be required to offer evidence of compliance with strict standard operating procedures and other necessary conditions such as quarantine measures, which are presently in place.

“Although the main purpose of the OSC is to facilitate genuine business travellers, this will only be undertaken while primarily upholding, protecting and preserving the health and safety of the Malaysian people,” it said in a statement, today.

Mida said the OSC has received 221 applications from business travellers, out of which 207 had been approved.

Together with Mida in manning the OSC are representatives from the Immigration Department, Ministry of Health and Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

They will ensure the legitimacy and health status of business travellers prior to their entry into Malaysia.

“This centre will assume a critical role in ensuring that Malaysia remains steady on the path of economic recovery and growth, by enabling executive and essential personnel to travel to, and continue their work in, Malaysia,” it added.

From January 2020 to June 2020, Malaysia recorded a total of RM64.8 billion in approved investments in the manufacturing, services and primary sectors. Of these, FDI made up RM19.5 billion or 30.2 per cent.

Mida has further intensified efforts to ensure that Malaysia remained a primary destination of choice for foreign investors despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Mida is also committed to ensure that appropriate measures are in place to ensure that the business environment in the country is agile and responsive to the present and future needs of the private sector, particularly in adapting to the new normal,” it added.

Eligible business travellers who wish to submit their applications may do so via the MyEntry website at https://myentry.myxpats.com.my/app/ — Bernama