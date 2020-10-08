Bursa Malaysia continues positive momentum at mid-morning

At 11.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 11.23 points to 1,500.79 from previous close of 1,486.56. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 ― The market has continued its positive momentum at mid-morning across almost all index, driven by bargain-hunting after yesterday’s sharp slip.

At 11.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 11.23 points to 1,500.79 from previous close of 1,486.56.

On the broader market, gainers powered above losers 400 to 358, while 413 counters were unchanged, 976 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.67 billion units worth RM1.24 billion.

The heavyweight counters showed an encouraging performance as Maybank rose nine sen to RM7.19, Tenaga Nasional added two sen to RM10.26, Petronas Chemicals jumped 19 sen to RM5.89, Sime Darby was flat at RM2.39, and Public Bank was 14 sen higher at RM15.72.

As for the top gainers, consumer stocks led the gains, with Nestle increasing RM1.20 to RM139.70, Ajinamoto adding 54 sen to RM15.86, and PPB and F&N added 32 sen each to RM18.82 and RM32.30, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index surged 60.74 points to 10,849.05 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 54.72 points higher at 12,956.84.

The FBM 70 gained 6.93 points to 14,279.73, the FBMT 100 Index strengthened 60.71 points to 10,668.25 and the FBM ACE leaped 80.39 points to 10,582.39.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 111.68 points higher at 12,414.82, the Plantation Index added 88.45 points to 6,976.00, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.72 points stronger at 139.61. ― Bernama