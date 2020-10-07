FPAM attract 450 participants at annual Signature Financial Planning Symposium

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Financial Planning Association of Malaysia (FPAM) attracted 350 participants online and 100 more at its Signature Financial Planning Symposium 2020 held at Sime Darby Convention Centre.

The annual symposium is part of FPAM Financial Literacy Year 2020 (FPAMFLY2020), and is in support of the Financial Education Network (FEN).

FPAM president Ismitz Matthew De Alwis led the opening address and congratulated the financial planners for their continued dedication towards their clients in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He reiterated the importance of financial planning among Malaysians and FPAMFLY’s public outreach initiatives through the financial education series.

Securities Commission Malaysia executive chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Albar in his keynote address acknowledged the initiative and effort by FPAM and SC in line with FEN to conduct financial education programmes.

He stressed on the importance of financial education for the wellbeing of Malaysians who he said could unwittingly fall victim to scams due to little exposure and understanding on financial concepts.

FPAMFLY 2020 organising chairman Nicholas Chu said the association has completed 14 Financial Literacy Outreach Programmes to help public affected by the movement control order.

The programmes included a weekly personal finance webinar with local business radio station BFM, targeted for the working class and small and medium enterprise owners.

Chu said 25 financial series webinars were successfully completed.

“A 6 module Employee Financial Wellness Programme, pilot programme with BFM89.9 were also done. This is a continuation programme into 2021 for other companies and associations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysia Financial Planning of the Year 2020 Award was also held the same day with three finalists adjudged the winners, who received trophies and cash prizes from FPAM and sponsors.

The topics covered were on economic outlook post Covid-19, Asset Allocation, and Wealth Management, among others. — Bernama