Pertama Digital’s eJamin targets RM1.6b in Malaysian bail collection

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Pertama Digital Bhd (formerly Sinotop Holdings Bhd)’s indirect unit DAPAT Vista (M) Sdn Bhd managed to collect over RM26,810 in bail from Malaysian courts through its digital bail payment solution, eJamin, as of September 30, 2020.

“Such a high collection is recorded despite DAPAT Vista being at the early stage of eJamin’s implementation (launched in January 2020),” said the company in a Bursa Malaysia filing today.

Given the encouraging response, Pertama Digital is targeting to capture 80 per cent or at least RM1.6 billion of the Malaysian bail payment volume next year.

It said an estimated RM2 billion in bails are collected yearly on average from Malaysian courts nationwide, as the Malaysian Judiciary’s records show.

“Collection is expected to increase as the public become more aware of the convenience. Several criminal courts (e.g. those throughout Terengganu) have made eJamin the sole method of bail payment.

“The Malaysian Judiciary has verbally expressed to DAPAT Vista in meetings that it intends to promote eJamin as the recommended method of bail payment at all criminal courts throughout Malaysia,” it added.

Meanwhile, it said that the remaining 20 per cent is an estimate of the section of the public that preferred the traditional non-digital payment method.

“The financial impact will be positive because DAPAT Vista, as banks’ agent to collect bail deposits, secures dynamic commission,” it said. — Bernama