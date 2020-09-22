Unifi aims to boost SME subscribers by 15-20pc

A Unifi router is pictured in Kuala Lumpur, September 20, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Unifi is aiming to increase the number of its small and medium enterprise (SME) subscribers by 15 to 20 per cent by the end of this year.

Its head of SME segment Azmi Abdullah said demand had been on an uptrend post-Movement Control Order (MCO) as businesses had started to embrace digitalisation.

“Currently we have a total of 1.3 million unifi users and more than 400,000 of them are SMEs,” he said at a press conference today.

Asked if the Internet provider would offer payment restructuring for delayed payment on users that faced difficulties to pay Internet bills during the MCO, he said it would be done on a case-by-case basis.

“So far, only a small group of SMEs have sought payment restructuring and we have assisted them in every way possible,” he said.

In terms of converting existing Streamyx to unifi, he said the company was committed to shifting 20,000 to 30,000 Streamyx users to unifi per annum.

Azmi also said the Internet provider would be offering [email protected], a free business listing platform that would be broadcast on unifi TV.

“This is in addition to our unifi business club that is entitled to premium support via unifi riders to minimise any downtime caused by connectivity issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, unifi brand owner Telekom Malaysia has also reiterated that the Internet speed information on its 400Mbps unifi package released earlier on its portal was an error, and that it would be cooperating with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on the investigation.

“We have been reaching out to our clients and explained on the matter and we have corrected the mistake.

“There has been no change to the upload speed configuration and what we promised to our clients; that’s what we provide them,” said unifi vice president head of marketing Lai Shu Wei.

Previously, unifi was alleged to have reduced the upload speed of one of its Internet packages without notifying customers. Subsequently, MCMC launched an investigation on the matter. — Bernama