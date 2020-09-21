Rolls-Royce shares hit 2004 low over mooted US$3b equity raise

A man looks at Rolls Royce’s Trent Engine displayed at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 21 — Shares in Rolls-Royce sunk to their lowest level since 2004 after the British aero-engine company confirmed it was considering a rights issue of up to £2.5 billion (RM13.2 billion), following months of speculation about its finances.

The company, Britain’s best known engineering name, put out a statement on Saturday in response to media stories, confirming the amount of new equity it could look to raise.

The Covid-19 pandemic has blown a major hole in its balance sheet as airlines pay the company according to how many hours its engines fly, pushing it into a record loss of £5.4 billion in the first half of 2020.

Shares in Rolls-Royce traded down 10 per cent to 161 pence at 0750 GMT. They have lost 76 per cent of their value in the year to date.

The company has a plan to sell assets to try to raise at least £2 billion and said it is also looking at new debt options. — Reuters