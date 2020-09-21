Bursa Malaysia eases at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning on lack of fresh leads. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning on lack of fresh leads.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched down 0.39 point to 1,506.24.

The index opened 3.79 points higher at 1,511.77.

Losers led gainers 509 to 377, while 385 counters were unchanged, 813 untraded and 39 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.78 billion units worth RM1.17 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM7.24, Top Glove added one sen to RM7.99, TNB increased eight sen to RM10.98, Hartalega was flat at RM14.16, Public Bank declined two sen to 15.92, IHH Healthcare eased seven sen to RM5.26 and Petronas Chemicals shed two sen to RM5.26.

Of the actives, Metronic and Sapura Energy inched up half-a-sen each to 8.5 sen and 12 sen respectively, CME rose 1.5 sen to 13 sen, Rimbunan Sawit increased two sen to 33 sen and HB Global edged down half-a-sen to 20.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index shaved off 0.50 point to 10,837.12 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 10.59 points to 12,826.48.

The FBM 70 advanced 1.04 points to 14,033.07, the FBMT 100 Index was 1.85 points easier at 10,649.89 and the FBM ACE leaped 145.05 points to 11,206.59.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index’s widened 13.0 points to 12,582.35, the Plantation Index improved 54.74 points to 7,206.69, while the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.09 point to 136.61. — Bernama