Moratorium: CIMB branches, auto finance centres operating this, next weekend

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — CIMB branches and auto finance centres nationwide will stay open on the last two weekends of September to facilitate financial support to customers in light of the expiry of the six-month loan moratorium at the end of the month.

The branches will be operating from 9.30 am to 1 pm while the auto finance centres from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm on Saturday (Sept 19 and 26) and Sunday (Sept 20 and 27).

The weekend operating hours would enable any remaining stranded borrowers and customers of CIMB to have a one-on-one discussion with the bank regarding payment assistance options.

“This includes those eligible for enrolment into CIMB’s targeted assistance programme (TAP) and borrowers who were not directly impacted by the pandemic but require payment assistance,” CIMB said in a statement today.

It said it would be sending reminders to borrowers who have not contacted the bank, about the commencement of instalment payment in October.

Meanwhile, CIMB’s small and medium enterprise (SME) customers may visit https://www.cimb.com.my/frap for available relief measures.

Since early August, the bank said it had proactively engaged with 330,000 individuals and 10,000 SMEs economically traumatised by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“CIMB reached out to these customers directly and provided them with simple instructions on submitting their applications.

“Since then, the bank has approved close to RM5 billion worth of CIMB’s TAP and other payment assistance for over 25,000 individual customers,” it said.

In addition, CIMB said it had also approved over RM2.5 billion worth of CIMB’s TAP for SMEs and close to RM700 million under Bank Negara Malaysia’s Special Relief Fund (SRF/ SRF-i) and additional relief facility (CIMB BRF/BRF-i) of RM300 million on its own.

The bank is also fully committed to supporting the government’s newly launched RM1 billion National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) for SMEs. — Bernama