Mavcom appoints Raja Azmi as new COO

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 —The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has appointed Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin as its new chief operating officer (COO) effective Sept 15.

Raja Azmi had been Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) group chief executive officer from Jan 4, 2019, to Jan 6, 2020, the commission said.

He was replacing Azmir Zain, who resigned effective Aug 14, Mavcom said in a statement today.

According to the industry regulator, Azmir had earlier indicated his intention to leave the commission to pursue other interests. He had been with Mavcom since April 1, 2016.

“The commission welcomes Raja Azmi who brings with him extensive knowledge and experience in the aviation industry as well as the corporate sector.

“Mavcom is confident Raja Azmi will be able to lead the commission in promoting a consumer-focused and resilient civil aviation sector,” said its executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim.

Prior to helming MAHB, Raja Azmi was the company’s group chief financial officer.

He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Bath, United Kingdom. He is also a member of the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.

Meanwhile, Saripuddin thanked Azmir for his leadership and contribution to the industry, consumers, and Mavcom.

“Azmir was a sterling representation of Mavcom’s values of integrity, impartiality and professionalism. He was unwavering in his commitment to high standards of governance while ensuring the commission operated in accordance with the provisions of the Malaysian Aviation Commission Act 2015 [Act 771],” he added. — Bernama