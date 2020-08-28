Bursa Malaysia turns lower at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.00 points lower at 1,552.78 from yesterday's close of 1,554.78. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 ― Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning as profit-taking emerged in selected heavyweights and small capitalisation stocks after recent gains.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.00 points lower at 1,552.78 from yesterday's close of 1,554.78.

The barometer index opened 0.27 point higher at 1,555.05.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 500 to 428, while 376 counters were unchanged, 745 untraded and 68 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 4.57 billion shares worth RM1.73 billion.

Analysts said the local bourse is generally expected to trade in volatile mode as investors remained cautious on the sluggish corporate earnings undertone.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank shed four sen to RM7.42, Top Glove fell 26 sen to RM26.14, Public Bank rose six sen to RM16.68, Tenaga down two sen to RM11.10, and Hartalega was down six sen at RM16.80.

Among the actives, XOX dipped five sen to 27 sen, Pegasus lost half-a-sen to 3.5 sen and Vivocom added half-a-sen to 4.5 sen.

Of the top losers, Nestle went down 40 sen to RM139.60, Ajinomoto shed 34 sen to RM16.30, followed by Top Glove.

Top gainers Allianz increased 54 sen to RM14.02, Riverview Rubber Estates improved 50 sen to RM3.29 and Supermax advanced 30 sen to RM20.50.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 2.37 points to 11,213.96, the FBMT 100 Index was 4.05 points firmer at 11,019.31 and the FBM 70 appreciated 76.47 points to 14,677.77.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 3.10 points to 13,288.48, while the FBM ACE marched 115.63 points higher to 11,322.57.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index strengthened 2.79 points to 12,838.84, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.69 point to 139.57 and the Plantation Index added 9.15 points to 7,091.19. ― Bernama