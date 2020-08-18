Dialog records higher earnings for FY20

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Dialog Group Bhd’s net profit rose to RM630.36 million for the financial year ended June 30, 2020 (FY20), from RM535.84 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the year eased slightly to RM2.30 billion from RM2.39 billion previously.

The company said the financial performance achieved in FY20 was mainly contributed by the Malaysian operations, which saw higher contributions from the group’s terminal business especially Dialog Terminals Langsat 1, 2 and 3, and Pengerang Independent Terminals Sdn Bhd (PITSB).

“During the current financial year, Dialog Terminals Langsat 3 had commenced operations for its 120,000 cubic metres (m3) storage facility and PITSB Phase 1E had also commenced its operation for its 430,000 m3 storage facility expansion.

“With these, the storage capacity at Dialog Terminals Langsat 1, 2 and 3 and PITSB total to 770,000 m3 and 1.78 million m3 respectively, and are all fully leased out,” said Dialog in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

The company added that it booked a RM28.5 million non-cash fair value gain during the financial year, arising from business combination of a jointly controlled entity to a subsidiary.

Moving forward, Dialog remained confident that its business model is well structured to manage and sustain itself through periods of economic uncertainty, oil price volatility, and currency movements.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group is confident that its performance will remain positive for the financial year ending June 30, 2021,” it added. — Bernama