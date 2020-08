The Hang Seng Index fell 0.19 per cent, or 47.66 points, to 25,183.01. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Aug 14 — Hong Kong shares ended the week on a negative note today following a broadly positive week, with investors fretting over a stalemate in talks in Washington.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was rose 1.19 per cent, or 39.37 points, to 3,360.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 1.25 per cent, or 27.70 points, to 2,244.17. — AFP