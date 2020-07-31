Hong Kong stocks close lower

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a stocks display board outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong July 16, 2020, as the city experiences another spike in coronavirus cases. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, July 31 — Hong Kong stocks finished on a negative note today but Shanghai ended well up after data showed Chinese factory activity continued to improve in July, lifting hopes for the world’s second biggest economy.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.47 per cent, or 115.24 points, to 24,595.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.71 per cent, or 23.18 points, to 3,310.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 1.33 per cent, or 29.54 points to 2,256.87. — AFP