Hong Kong stocks close lower

HONG KONG, July 31 — Hong Kong stocks finished on a negative note today but Shanghai ended well up after data showed Chinese factory activity continued to improve in July, lifting hopes for the world’s second biggest economy.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.47 per cent, or 115.24 points, to 24,595.35.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.71 per cent, or 23.18 points, to 3,310.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 1.33 per cent, or 29.54 points to 2,256.87. — AFP