ePenjana: Claim your Free RM50 eWallet credit from these three eWallets

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Ministry of Finance has finally revealed redemption details for the free RM50 eWallet credit under the ePenjana initiative. Eligible Malaysians can redeem the credit via supported eWallets starting tomorrow, 31st July 2020.

The ePenjana redemption will be available from 31st July until the 24th September 2020 and it must be utilised by 30th September 2020. Similar to eTunai Rakyat program, the ePenjana program supports Boost, GrabPay and Touch ‘n Go eWallet. A verified eWallet account is required and you can refer to the respective eWallet apps for redemption details.

As announced previously, users are required to download and use the MySejahtera app to be eligible. Users must update their personal details in the MySejahtera app while merchants must contact their respective eWallet providers to receive the MySejahtera QR code to enable them to transact under the ePenjana program.

The RM50 ePenjana initiative is open to all Malaysians aged 18 years and above and with an annual income of less than RM100,000. Each user can only redeem the RM50 credit once from one of the three supported eWallet providers. In addition, users will also get an extra RM50 in value in the form of cash back, voucher or rewards during the campaign period.

Do note that the ePenjana credits can only be used for offline and physical purchases only. This means you can't use it for online transactions such as eHailing, food delivery and online shopping.