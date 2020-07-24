AmEx profit tumbles 85pc as pandemic-related defaults loom

American Express logo and trading symbol are displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, December 6, 2017. — Reuters pic

JULY 24 — Credit card issuer American Express Co reported an 85 per cent slump in quarterly profit toay after it set aside nearly US$628 million to prepare for a flood of potential defaults caused by coronavirus-led layoffs.

Shares were down about 1 per cent before the bell, even as the group managed to eke out a small profit rather than report a loss as expected by analysts.

The health crisis has hammered economies worldwide and triggered mass layoffs, which in turn made more people default on their bills, hurting credit card issuers.

AmEx said its consolidated loss provisions stood at US$1.6 billion, up from US$861 million a year ago, with the increase driven primarily by new reserves created to account for the effects of the pandemic.

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup, which are among the largest credit card issuers in the world, have created about US$18 billion in provisions for potential credit losses.

US consumer spending suffered its sharpest ever drop in April after stay-at-home orders shut down large parts of the economy, but it rebounded in May and June as businesses started to reopen.

Spending by customers using AmEx cards during the quarter dropped 34 per cent to US$205.1 billion, with overseas markets down 38 per cent and spending in the United States down 32 per cent.

Net income fell to US$257 million, or 29 cents per share, in the second-quarter ended June 30, from US$1.76 billion, or US$2.07 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a loss 11 cents per share, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

Total revenue, excluding interest expense, fell 29.2 per cent to US$7.67 billion, a steeper drop than a 24.8 per cent decline forecast by analysts.

Rivals Visa and Mastercard are expected to report their quarterly results next week. — Reuters