Bursa Malaysia halts trading over ‘technical issue’

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Trading on Bursa Malaysia Securities was halted at 3.30pm today.

In a statement, Bursa Malaysia said the stoppage was caused by a technical issue.

“We are currently diagnosing the problem and will communicate with all our participants while we determine the cause and impact,” the statement read.

“We will notify all relevant parties as soon as the issue has been resolved.”

Today, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) opened 2.24 points lower at 1,583.32 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,585.56.

Selling pressure across Bursa Malaysia continued at mid-afternoon with the FBM KLCI losing 13.1 points to 1,572.46 as at 3.01pm. — Bernama