Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon today driven by financial services stocks.

Public Bank, CIMB Group, Maybank and RHB Bank were the top contributors to the gains in the barometer index.

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.17 points higher at 1,585.67 from yesterday’s close of 1,583.50.

The index opened 0.44 of-a-point better at 1,583.94

Overall market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 544 to 439, while 439 counters were unchanged, 545 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 7.77 billion shares worth RM2.95 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added six sen to RM7.97, Public Bank rose 54 sen to RM18.54, Top Glove gained eight sen to RM20.62, Tenaga shed four sen to RM11.52 and Hartalega eased two sen to RM16.40.

Of the most actives, PDZ Holdings slid two sen to 18.5 sen, Fintec Global added 1.5 sen to 10.5 sen, Vortex improved half-a-sen to 8.5 sen, MQ Technology eased half-a-sen to 8.5 sen, while DGB Asia was flat at five sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas was 42.99 points better at 11,169.56, the FBMT 100 Index added 44.26 points to 11,019.71 and the FBM ACE rose 82.07 points to 7,210.71.

The FBM 70 advanced 171.43 points to 13,769.62 while the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 0.27 of-a-point to 12,702.60.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.62 of-a-point to 140.31, the Plantation Index slipped 58.57 points to 6,836.58, but the Financial Services Index soared 207.44 points to 13,662.45. ― Bernama